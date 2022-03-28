You Need "Guns, Gold, & A Getaway Plan", Celente Warns "WWIII Has Begun"

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Renowned trends researcher and publisher of “The Trends Journal,” Gerald Celente, has long said “when all else fails, they take you to war.”

To say our world is failing is a profound understatement. Celente proclaims, “World War III has begun... I was born one year after the end of WWII, and crazy people will take you to war in the blink of an eye... The war criminals are leading us into another war.”

Celente says the reason for war usually surrounds a failing economy. This time is no different. Celente explains, “I have been saying that when all else fails, they take you to war..."

" What followed the Great Depression? War. What followed the dot com bust? More war. That’s right. Georgie Bush’s ratings were way down, and the Nasdaq was down 66% before 9/11.”

Celente goes on to point out the economy in the USA is failing.

For proof, look no further than the “16% inflation” destroying paychecks of Americans, especially at the gas pump.

Celente also says in the commercial real estate market in NYC alone, only 35% of the office space is being rented.

That means 65% is vacant, and it’s the same all over the country. Celente predicts,

“We are headed for an economic calamity the likes of which we have never seen in our lifetime. They are getting our minds off it with the war in Ukraine... You know, I wrote in the magazine in the beginning of the year, we said that the Covid war would wind down by late March and mid-April. It’s winding down... So, now, as we said in the magazine, we went from the Covid war to the Ukraine war, and now to world war. We are headed to World War III... There is not a peep about a cease-fire. Biden is only bragging about more weapons being sent in. Biden says we are going to defeat the Russians. We are not backing down. No one is talking about a cease-fire, and no one is talking about peace. If we don’t unite for peace, we are all going to die in war.”

In closing, Celente is warning about some sort of event or false flag giving the banking powers a reason to shut down the banks and separating you from your money. Celente warns,

“I am saying to everyone listening, we are at the crucial point where one day, they are going to say a bomb, hacking or whatever, and to save your lives and to save your money, we are closing down the banking system. You won’t be able to get your money out, and maybe when you do, they will devalue it. They did it before and they will do it again. This time, it will be much worse. My plan centers around the three G’s: guns, gold and a getaway plan.”

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with the top trends researcher on the planet, Gerald Celente, publisher of The Trends Journal for 3.26.22.

* * *

