CNN political commentator Scott Jennings and Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell engaged in a heated debate on Thursday's CNN NewsNight. Jennings called out the delusional WaPo columnist for still not understanding why the MAGA landslide happened in the first place.

"And for everybody out there wanting Trump to pivot or change or do whatever you want him to do, he just won a mandate from the American people to execute on the program he laid out in this election. It wasn't particularly close. And I think he ought to put people in place who are gonna do it," Jennings said.

With a smirk, Rampell responded, "Who will go after his enemies?"

Jennings pointed out, "That's not what he ran on."

All the other liberal women at the roundtable were triggered by Jennings' comment, insisting, "Yes, he did!"

Rampell chimed back, "Look at what he said in the past week. He literally said he was going to exact vengeance."

Jennings responded, "You still don’t understand how you lost."

At this point, Rampell's expression appeared to shift. "Don't say me," she exclaimed, adding, "I'm not a Democrat."

Jennings laughed in response: "Not a Democrat, eh?"

Jennings continued, "He ran on issues people care about... immigration, inflation, the economy."

About two minutes later, Rampell doubled down, arguing that Trump's campaign wasn't really focused on tax cuts or the economy.

Jennings replied, "With all due respect, I've run more campaigns than you. I know what campaigns are about, and I know why people walk into the voting booth."

In the seven stages of grief, Rampell's repeated denial and comments on Trump's campaign seem rooted in "Shock & Denial" rather than reality.

The fact is, Trump won on the economy and immigration messaging, as reflected in polling data showing his dominance across all battleground states and his overall popular vote win. Trump saw massive gains with Black and Hispanic voters, especially younger men.

MEGA MAGA LANDSLIDE

— Gains in 49 states + D.C. - biggest party swing since 92

— Best Republican showing in 20 years with 18-29 year-olds; 48 years with Black voters; 52+ years with Hispanics

— Best popular vote for House Republicans in presidential year since 1928@TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/c54s4mXhvh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 8, 2024

The shift to Trump was historic.

What's astonishing is that Asian, Black, Hispanic and white voters all moved towards Trump. Harris only received a bump in white liberal cat ladies... As per Financial Times: "Harris only increased her vote share among the over-65s and with white college-educated women."

What did voters care about? Well, it boiled down to immigration and the economy.

It's going to be very hard for white, college-educated liberal women with allegedly 130 IQs to accept that the Harris-Walz campaign was one of the biggest campaign blunders in modern American politics. Dems can thank Barack Obama's Marxism and Alex Soros for blowing his father's money on terrible woke strategies as he kneels to Davos elites. Let these folks live in denial and cling to their radical far-left conspiracy theories.