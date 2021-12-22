"Your Time Is Up": Chicago Mayor Threatens Unvaccinated With Draconian Measures

Unvaccinated residents of the Democratic stronghold of Chicago have been put on notice by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who said in a Tuesday tweet:

"To put it simply, if you have been living vaccine-free, your time is up . If you wish to live life as w/the ease to do the things you love, you must be vax'd."

The tweet accompanies a new order which states that beginning January 3rd, people must show proof of full vaccination to enter 'bars, restaurants, fitness centers, and intertainment/recreational venues where food/drink are served.'

Lightfoot appeared to backpedal in a speech, saying "If you’re going into that coffee shop to pick up and go, you don’t need to show proof," adding "But if you’re gonna linger, you’re gonna eat that muffin, you’re gonna sit down with your laptop, you gotta show proof of vaccination."

As the Daily Wire notes,"Lightfoot’s announcement came after President Joe Biden coughed his way through several federal announcements regarding new COVID-19 efforts in the battle against the strain of coronavirus known as the Omicron variant. The Daily Wire reported on the president’s hack job this afternoon":

“There are some parts of this country where people are very eager to get their booster where it’s harder to get an appointment,” he continued pausing briefly to cough into his hand. “Excuse me. Starting this week I’ll be deploying hundreds more vaccinators and more sites to help get the booster shots in people’s arms.” “I’ve ordered FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to stand up new pop-up vaccination clinics all across the country, where you can get that booster shot. We’ve opened –” Biden coughed into his hand again before continuing, “Excuse me. We’ve opened FEMA vaccination sites in Washington state and New Mexico recently as cases have increased.”

