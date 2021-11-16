YouTube Co-Founder Slams Company's Removal Of 'Dislike' Button As "Stupid Move"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The co-founder of YouTube has labelled the company’s decision to remove the ‘dislike’ button as a “Stupid move.”

Jawed Karim, who sold his stake in YouTube for $65 million in 2006, was the first person to ever upload a video to YouTube and he used that video to comment on the scrapping of the ‘thumb down’ button.

In the description section of the video, which shows the engineer visiting San Diego zoo 16 years ago, Karim edited in the comment “When every YouTuber agrees that removing dislikes is a stupid idea, it probably is. Try again, YouTube.”

YouTube announced it will hide ‘dislikes’ from videos, reasoning that it will curb “creator harassment,” yet critics pointed out that this is merely a way of removing the huge amount of downvotes on videos posted by the Biden administration.

Gee, I wonder why they're about to hide dislikes.



It's a total mystery. pic.twitter.com/tCEwDDVdBY — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 10, 2021

This is for the White House account you KNOW that right? — Ryan Ashe (@RealRyanAshe) November 10, 2021

The video department of the Ministry of Truth doing its part for the greater good. — Ian (@ianpiepenbrock) November 10, 2021

Another respondent pointed out the massive dislike ratio received by the Fauci propaganda movie.

With the recent popularity of the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ meme, this seems like another transparent attempt to protect the plunging popularity of Biden, whose approval rating just fell to a record low.

As we previously highlighted, despite being “the most popular president in U.S. history” after his *totally not unusual* vote record, Joe Biden didn’t fare too well on YouTube in the days after his inauguration, where every single video posted to the official White House channel received massive downvote ratios.

Thanks to YouTube, those ratios will apparently never be a problem again.

However, some have suggested that YouTube may be backflipping on the decision, with some dislikes that disappeared now reappearing on Monday.

As News.au.com noted, the most hated video on the platform, YouTube’s own ‘rewind 2018’ video, had it’s awful ratio removed recently...

..., but then it reappeared...

