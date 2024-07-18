YouTube Tightens Stranglehold On Firearms Content - Blocks All Gun Related Sponsors

When Google and YouTube first announced that they would be demonetizing a host of channels back in 2017 (including firearms related content) they said is was because advertisers were "complaining" about their ads being featured in videos that were contrary to their messaging. In other words, the excuse was that ads embedded on firearms channels might give their customers the "wrong impression" about those companies and their products, and Google didn't want to anger their advertising partners.

It's hard to say how accurate this claim was. The exposure of ESG and Big Tech collusion with government agencies to censor conservative platforms supports the idea that there was probably an organized corporate push to suppress the political opposition on YouTube as much as there was an effort to shut them down on social media.

The majority of conservative content creators understood that this was not about advertisers, it was about narratives. The exploding popularity of gun channels runs contrary to the media assertion that American society is moving increasingly to the left. And, even though gun channels mostly focus on firearms and instruction, they also promoted conservative and constitutional values which represent a thorn in the side of the establishment.

More proof has surfaced that randomized advertising and company complaints were never the issue. Gun related channels are reporting that Google/YouTube is not only demonetizing them, they are also no longer allowed to feature private sponsors that market gun related products.

That is to say, YouTube tried to crush these channels by removing cash incentives. That didn't work because gun channels adapted and found their own outside sponsors. So, YouTube is doubling down and denying them the option of getting ad money from any gun associated sponsor. And apparently, what constitutes a "gun sponsor" is up to the discretion of Google.

The channels will still be allowed to post content, however, making any money while doing so will be increasingly difficult. Videos posted after June 18th that include gun-related sponsors will be removed and the channel will receive a strike. Strikes can lead to the cancellation of the entire channel.

Remember, these are not random sponsors that work with Google, they are outside sponsors working directly with the content creators. There is no chance that the presence of these sponsors will hurt Google in any way. The move to stop them from working directly with creators appears to be motivated by politics, not by business. It also showcases an active hostility within Google towards the free market.

The decision comes only weeks after YouTube changed their official policy on firearms videos to include possible age restrictions, along with the removal of some videos which give instructions on how to modify firearms or produce ammunition. Ostensibly, this was to prevent the publishing of "ghost gun" and 3D printing content.

As long as creators continue to rely on highly centralized and controlled platforms like YouTube the potential for censorship will loom large. These policies are rarely reversed, the restrictions only continue to grow. Alternative platforms need to be explored (Rumble and Gunstreamer are a good start) because it's unlikely that Big Tech will ever back away from its hostility towards conservative content.