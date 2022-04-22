FAA Confirms YouTuber Purposely Crashed Plane Into California Mountain 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has terminated the private pilot license of former Olympic snowboarder turned YouTube influencer Trevor Jacob after determining he deliberately crashed his small plane into a mountain in Southern California, NYTimes reports.

Jacob's received a letter from the FAA on April 11, indicating he violated the agency's regulations and operated his small plane in a "careless or reckless manner so as to endanger the life or property of another."

FAA said Jacob's private pilot certificate would be revoked, ending his ability to operate any aircraft.

The letter went on to say:

"You demonstrated a lack of care, judgment and responsibility by choosing to jump out of an aircraft solely so you could record the footage of the crash. "Your egregious and intentional actions on these dates indicate that you presently lack the degree of care, judgment and responsibility required of a certificate holder."

The incident occurred in Los Padres National Forest near Cuyama, California, in November. It wasn't until December 24 that Jacob uploaded the video onto YouTube titled "I Crashed My Plane," which has more than 1.7 million views and 19k up likes versus 117k down likes.

We questioned in early January: What stands out to us is why did Jacob strap on a parachute before taking off? That's unusual among private pilots.

And it appears the FAA agreed with our question. As per NYT:

The FAA agreed about the parachute in its letter, which it released in response to a request from The New York Times, and pointed out other revealing details that officials had uncovered during an investigation. "During this flight, you opened the left side pilot door before you claimed the engine had failed," the FAA wrote. Before jumping out of the plane, the agency said, Mr. Jacob made no attempt to contact air traffic control on the emergency frequency, did not try to restart the engine by increasing airflow over the propeller and failed to look for a place to safely land, "even though there were multiple areas within gliding range in which you could have made a safe landing."

Last week, Jacob released a video that addressed the plane crash controversy, saying, "I can't talk about it, per my attorney."

"But the truth of that situation will come out with time," he added, "and I'll leave that at that."