Zelensky Reveals How Much US Taxpayers Give Ukraine Monthly

Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky boasted in a CBS "Face the Nation" interview which aired Sunday that Washington is providing him with a whopping $1.5 billion per month for state coffers as the country piles up a large war-time deficit.

"The United States gives us $1.5 billion every month to support our budget to fight" against Russia the Ukrainian leader explained, but pointed out there remains "a deficit of $5 billion in our budget." He immediately pivoted to repeating Kyiv's longtime complaint that it's not enough - because it's never enough - though by and large the common American taxpayer seems oblivious amid the onslaught of constant war headlines.

Zelensky wearing a traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt during an address.

Zelensky said, after revealing the astonishing $1.5 billion in aid on a monthly basis figure, "But believe me, it's not even nearly enough to cover the civilian infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, homes of Ukrainians. Why do we need this? We need the security in order to attract our Ukrainians to come back home."

"If it's safe, they will come, settle, work here and will pay taxes and then we won't have a deficit of $5 billion in our budget. So it will be a positive for everybody," the Ukrainian leader continued. "Because as of today the United States gives us $1.5 billion every month to support our budget to fight- fight this war. However, if our people will come back- and they do want to come back very much, they have a lot of motivation- they will work here."

"And then the United States will not have to continue, give us this support," he concluded, though the way things are going it could be years before the US might "not have to continue" the nonstop aid. Zelensky appeared to be trying to present a strange "win-win" for American, though again if average US taxpayers grasped the full enormity of it, they certainly might question that narrative.

Ironically, or tiresomely, just a day after Zelensky complained "But believe me, it's not even nearly enough"... Congress is poised to push through another $12 billion, according Reuters.

Fox's Tucker Carlson says, This is insane!...

"Negotiators to a stop-gap spending bill in the U.S. Congress have agreed to include about $12 billion in new aid to Ukraine in response to a request from the Biden administration, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday," Reuters detailed. "Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress to provide $11.7 billion in new emergency military and economic aid for Ukraine."

It should be recalled that it was only in July that the Associated Press and NPR called attention to a hugely inconvenient fact and problem which never went away: