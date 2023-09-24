20 Robo-Taxis Cause Traffic Mayhem In Austin

Welcome to the future of artificial intelligence.

On Sept. 17, at least 20 self-driving Cruise robo-taxis caused traffic mayhem on a street in downtown Austin, Texas.

It is currently unknown what caused the gridlock, but Yahoo News quoted a Cruise spokesperson who said the robo-taxis "had trouble navigating due to heavy foot and vehicle traffic in the area."

Self-driving cars cause a traffic jam in Austin, Texas.



Shocking footage from Austin showed around 20 Cruise-operated Chevrolet Bolts causing traffic mayhem.



"Are you telling me they have no way to get out of this?" a man shouts in the video.



One X user speculated, "Nothing says Hacked, like a dozen AI robots, all going to the same place at the same time, for no particular reason……."

"I suspect there are shenanigans here. A traffic cone can block autominus cars long enough to cause a pile up of multiple cars and the man made traffic jam is what we are seeing. Some may want to give this tech a bad reputation. Or having fun on a slow night," another X user said.

In recent months, anti-AI groups have unleashed 'coning' attacks on self-driving cars. We noted weeks ago, "AI Crusades Have Begun" against robo-taxis.