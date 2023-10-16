"300 Mbps WiFi Speed": Entire Qatar Airways Fleet To Be Supported By Starlink

The Starlink satellite internet service, operated by Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, signed a deal with Qatar Airways to offer the new high-speed, low-latency broadband internet access on specified aircraft and routes.

Qatar Airways and Starlink are in the pre-launch phase of rolling out the internet service across its fleet of aircraft. The new service will "allow passengers to utilize Wi-Fi speed of up to 350 megabits per second for gaming, VPN access, sports streaming, and more," the airline wrote in a press release.

"Qatar Airways is proud to announce its agreement with Starlink to provide seamless and complimentary Wi-Fi to its global passengers. This exciting collaboration is not only in line with our industry-leading approach to technological adoption, but also serves as an unmissable opportunity to connect Starlink to our global passengers. We look forward to our passengers benefitting from this state-of-the-art addition to Qatar Airways' in-flight experience," Akbar Al Baker, chief executive officer of Qatar Airways, said in a statement.

SpaceX's Vice President of Starlink Commercial Sales Jonathan Hofeller said: "With Starlink set to support the entire Qatar Airways fleet, passengers traveling between over 160 destinations around the world will be able to stay connected with the most advance high-speed internet service from space. In fact, as soon as passengers step onboard the plane the internet works seamlessly throughout their flight from gate to gate, and all from the comfort of their seats."

Starlink has also signed with JSX, Hawaiian Airlines, airBaltic, and ZIPAIR. The Qatar Airways deal is the largest airline to partner with Starlink.

Also, several cruise ship operators, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Royal Caribbean, have rolled Starlink to enhance passenger internet speeds.

Starlink being added to airlines and cruise ships is a relief for remote workers - who have had to deal with years of dial-up-like speeds.