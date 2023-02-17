"This Ain't Your Daddy's Playboy": US States Move Towards Mandatory Age-Verification For Pornhub

After Louisiana required porn websites to verify users are 18 or older last month, several states are considering introducing age-verification measures so minors cannot access sites.

In Louisiana's case, verification can be done using a government-issued ID. Websites like Pornhub prompt users in the southern state with a "check my age" verification page before accessing the main site.

According to Free Speech Coalition, a non-profit trade association of the adult industry, their 'Age Verification Bill Tracker' shows Arkansas, Virginia, Florida, South Dakota, West Virginia, Kansas, and Mississippi are quickly moving toward passing age-verification laws.

Oregon, Texas, South Carolina, Minnesota, Utah, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arizona have introduced or planned to introduce age-verification laws.

Pornhub owner MindGeek, who also operates Brazzers, YouPorn, and Redtube, is required under the law to ask Louisiana-based users to verify their age.

"Louisiana law now requires us to put in place a process for verifying the age of users who connect to our site from Louisiana. The privacy and security of the Pornhub community is our priority, and we thank you for your cooperation," the Pornhub website tells Louisiana-based users.

Hello from the surveillance state of Louisiana. People in Louisiana have to use their drivers license to go to pornhub. This is truly wild. Under his eye. https://t.co/uji6Jo3Tde pic.twitter.com/pVKEeVcCGw — Public Defendering (@fodderyfodder) January 2, 2023

The movement to protect children appears to be driven by social conservatives. Rep. Laurie Schlegel pushed Louisiana's age-verification law. In December, she tweeted:

"Online pornography is extreme and graphic and only one click away from our children. This is not your daddy's Playboy. And if pornography companies refuse to be responsible, then we must hold them accountable. This law is a first step."

Finally, lawmakers are stepping up a campaign to block unfettered access porn websites. But shouldn't the minor's parents be responsible for internet-blocking software on devices?