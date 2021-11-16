Amazon Bails On Jersey City Office Expansion

Two weeks after news broke that Amazon has been exploring a new 400,000 square-foot office on the Jersey City waterfront, the Seattle-based online retail giant has scrapped the plan, according to Bloomberg.

The company had reportedly been close to a deal with the Mack-Cali Realty Corp., however the deal fell apart after Amazon backed out at the last minute.

Amazon has been rapidly expanding in New York despite its decision to back out of plans for a second headquarters in Queens in 2019, after Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) launched a campaign to try and scrap the tax incentives that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio had offered the company.

For now, the company's east coast offices will remain concentrated in Crystal City (part of Arlington), which covers a sprawling 6 million square feet of office space. For comparison, Amazon's Seattle headquarters has more than 13.5 million sqft of office space.