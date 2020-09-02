Amazon Deletes Job Postings For "Intelligence Analyst" Positions After They Go Viral On Social Media

Amazon has deleted two job postings that were put on its corporate website for "intelligence analyst" positions, detailing the roles as being responsible for monitoring “labor organizing threats” within the company, according to the British Journal.

The listings went viral on social media a couple of days after they were posted before Amazon removed them, as a result.

The company is now saying that the postings were not accurate representations of the roles. Amazon said in a statement: “The job post was not an accurate description of the role — it was made in error and has since been corrected.”

One positions was for "intelligence analyst" and the other was for "senior intelligence analyst" - both were based out of the company's Phoenix, Arizona office.

🧐

Spot the huge, glaring, "OMG did they really spell that out???" problem here: pic.twitter.com/GsQhJDgA66 — Joe Slowik 📌 (@jfslowik) September 1, 2020

The role was listed as “vital to ensuring that Amazon operations leadership have access to actionable intelligence that informs decision making on a global scale.”

Duties included “engaging and informing [executive leadership] on sensitive topics … including labor organizing threats against the company,” according to the listing.

None of Amazon's workforce is currently unionized and the company has long been anti-union. Amazon also has a record of sending out "anti-union videos to Whole Foods locations" and has reportedly been monitoring Whole Foods stores nationwide to keep an eye on a unionization campaign.

Recall, we wrote back in April about Amazon firing several workers for allegedly criticizing their working conditions.

The company confirmed that it had fired Emily Cunningham, Bashir Mohamed and Maren Costa after several of the employees took to Twitter to voice concerns about how employees were being treated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon commented: “We support every employee’s right to criticize their employer’s working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against any and all internal policies. We terminated these employees for repeatedly violating internal policies.” With regard to Mohamed's firing, the company stated: "This individual was terminated as a result of progressive disciplinary action for inappropriate language, behavior and violating social distancing guidelines."

Sure, Jeff. Or perhaps you just found their lack of faith in your best intentions disturbing.