Amazon partnered with Element Six, a division of De Beers, to cultivate lab-grown diamonds that have the potential to revolutionize quantum computer networks, reported Bloomberg.

Element Six will work with Amazon Web Services' Center for Quantum Networking to develop next-generation data transmitting technology over long distances.

The transmission of data in quantum networking will be on the subatomic level and goes beyond today's fiber-optic network. The lab-grown diamonds will be integrated into network components that allow data to travel longer distances without degradation.

"We want to make these networks [quantum networks] for AWS, said Antia Lamas-Linares, who heads the Center for Quantum Networking. She believes the technology could be in use in a matter of years rather than decades.

AWS is likely to adopt quantum networks in the second half of this decade as it offers faster and more secure data transmission technology. This will enable AWS to handle a greater share of the world's computing and information storage, thereby increasing Amazon's profits.

... and who knows, Amazon may also venture into selling jewelry with synthetic diamonds to compete with Pandora's lab-grown diamond jewelry line.