Apple Overtakes Android, Now Accounts For More Than Half Of All US Smartphones

Apple set a new US milestone in June to account for more than half of the smartphones in use, while dozens of other mobile brands using Google's Android made up the other half, according to Financial Times, quoting data from Counterpoint Research.

The active installed base of iPhones surpassed the 50% mark in the quarter ending June, while 150 other mobile brands using Google's Android operating system, led by Samsung and Lenovo, accounted for the other half.

"Operating systems are like religions — never significant changes. But over the past four years the flow has consistently been Android to iOS. "This is a big milestone that we could see replicated in other affluent countries across the globe," Counterpoint's research director, Jeff Fieldhack, said.

FT provided a chart that shows Apple's market share has been steadily rising over the last five years.

"It's not that we are seeing a big year where Apple grows its market share 10 or 15%, but there's this slow burn where they quietly just grab more share every year," said Ben Wood, an analyst at CCS Insight.

The figures are based on smartphones in use, which Apple finance chief Luca Maestri recently said is "the engine for our company."

CEO Tim Cook also noted that Apple had "set a June quarter record for switchers," or people leaving Android for iOS.

Apple will unveil the next-generation iPhone 14 series next Wednesday.

For those hoping the new iPhone will feature a USB-C connector. 9to5Mac reported Apple might not make the switch until USB-C is mandatory from 2024 and beyond in Europe.