"Artificial Gut Intelligence" Comes To Your Toilet 

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

A new Austin, Texas-based health startup sells a camera with artificial intelligence software that monitors gut health by snapping pictures of feces.

"Throne is a first-of-its-kind health solution that allows you to track your gut health and hydration from the comfort and privacy of your own home," Throne wrote on its website, calling its camera that clips on the side of a toilet bowl "artificial gut intelligence."

The website continued, explaining the device uses a "downward-facing camera that sits elegantly on the edge of your toilet bowl, capturing essential health insights and nothing else." 

The device collects poop data, using AI to analyze each image, aiming to determine if the user is hydrated, how well expensive vitamins and probiotics are absorbed, and whether there are any unique food sensitivities or intolerances based on the composition of the stool. 

The focus is mainly on an aging population and those with chronic digestive conditions, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, that are surging in the population, likely because of processed foods

So does 'AGI' really mean 'artificial gut intelligence' or 'artificial general intelligence' ?.. 

