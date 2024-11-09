Boeing 737 Freighter "Destroyed" By Cargo Fire 

A Total Linhas Aereas 737-400 freighter was destroyed on Saturday morning after a fire ripped through the aircraft's cargo hold. The freighter was forced to make an emergency landing at Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil.

X user Breaking Aviation News & Videos reported the incident earlier this morning. Footage shows the 737-400 freighter was a total loss.

Total Linhas Aereas 737-400 freighter destroyed by a cargo hold fire after making an emergency landing at Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil. Three vehicles from the airport's own fire brigade and another five from the Fire Department worked to fight the flames on the airport runway. At around 7 am, firefighters were already doing the rescue work and removing the cargo from the plane. The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) said it will investigate the causes of the fire and forced landing. No injuries reported during the accident.

Given the location of the fire in the cargo hold, one can only speculate about the potential for an electronic device to have malfunctioned, especially if it was equipped with lithium-ion batteries. Still, without a proper investigation, it's only speculation.

The incident comes days after Western security officials told the Wall Street Journal that "two incendiary devices, shipped via DHL, were part of a covert Russian operation that ultimately aimed to start fires aboard cargo or passenger aircraft flying to the US and Canada."

What is clear for the air freight industry is that handling increasing volumes of electronic goods is fraught with danger.