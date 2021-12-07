print-icon

China Rover Discovers "Mystery Hut" On Dark Side Of Moon

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 - 05:45 AM

A Chinese rover traversing the Von Kármán crater on the far side of the Moon (the portion that faces away from Earth) has stumbled upon a "mystery hut," according to Space.com, citing a report published by Our Space, a Chinese language science outreach channel affiliated with the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Yutu 2 spotted the strange cube-shaped object about 262 feet away to the north. A zoomed-in image provides a closer view of the object. 

The Chinese have called the cube-shaped object the "mystery hut." The rover will take 2-3 lunar days (2-3 Earth months) to arrive at the object. 

CNSA has shown strong interest in investigating this mystery object. There's no definitive answer of what it could be. Some have speculated it's a boulder from a meteor impact. 

Twitter users joked it could be anything from a Mcdonald's to a Moon Nazi base. 

The Yutu-2 began exploring the far side of the Moon in 2019. It's part of China's fourth mission to the Moon and the second one that involves a rover. Very little is known about the far side of the Moon, and space observes might have to wait a few months until an answer is found. 

