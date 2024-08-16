Coming To San Fran? Viral Video Shows 'Sub-Lethal' Remote Gun Protecting Commercial Building

South Africa ranks third in Africa on the Global Organized Crime Index. Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban are among the most dangerous cities in the country, suffering from high levels of violent crime, carjackings, robberies, and murders.

Given the South African government's inability to protect individuals and businesses from the chaos, one South African company has developed a non-lethal remote control gun mounted on light poles that shoots intruders.

Johannesburg-based Sublethal developed the non-lethal remote-control gun that fires standard .68 caliber paintballs with solid nylon bullets or pepper balls.

"This weapon is frequently used in security in South Africa and internationally where non-lethal force should be used," Sublethal wrote on its website.

A video of the weapon in use in South Africa has gone viral on X in the past day, garnering more than 5 million views.

Sublethal noted, "The remote gun will not autonomously shoot anyone. The gun is controlled either from a control center or from the user's cellphone. Either way, there is a human who decides when to shoot."

