COVID Passport Microchip Developer Says Chipping Of Humans Happening "Whether We Like It Or Not"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The developer of an implanted microchip that is linked to a COVID vaccine passport says that the mass chipping of humans as a means of verifying compliance is happening “whether we like it or not.”

Speak for yourself.

Dsruptive Subdermals developed a scannable implant about the size of a grain of rice which displays COVID-19 vaccine compliance information when scanned.

Despite widespread criticism based on fears of a dystopian lurch towards a Big Brother society, the managing director of the tech start-up brushed off such concerns during an interview with the Express.

“This technology exists and is used whether we like it or not,” said Hannes Sjobald.

“I am happy that it is brought into the public conversation,” he added. “New technologies must be broadly debated and understood.”

Yep. That is the headline….

It's a joke how we were ridiculed for saying it would happen!! They can f*** themselves https://t.co/qHXCJGvnIi pic.twitter.com/oIXxxFXmN8 — leilani dowding 🌸 (@LeilaniDowding) January 3, 2022

Sjoblad dubiously claimed that the chip could not be used to track a person’s location, asserting, “They can never tell your location, they’re only activated when you touch them with your smartphone, so this means they cannot be used for tracking anyone’s location.”

He also revealed that the goal of the company was to work with governments to “transform healthcare on a global scale.”

Sjobald revealed the true purpose of the chip, which is to act as a medical ID card to determine if a person is allowed to enter a cinema or a supermarket.

“For example, if I go to the movies or go to a shopping centre, then people will be able to check my status even if I don’t have my phone,” he said.

No doubt that within a few years the media will call anyone who opposes such a move as “dangerous, anti-chip conspiracy theorists.”

Extremist luddite anti-chippers will presumably then be denied the right to a social life, visit supermarkets or enter the workplace.

And it will all be “for the greater good.”

