COVID Passport Microchip? Swedish Tech Start-Up Sees Another Conspiracy Theory Become Fact

A rice-sized microchip produced and so far "successfully" tested by a Swedish tech company based out Stockholm's "Epicenter" start-up consortium, has brought what was only recently widely mocked as crazed conspiracy theory into the realm of another pandemic-era conspiracy fact. Or as Joe Rogan now likes to quip, the last two years has seen black-helicopters-Alex Jones proven right on "almost everything".

Viral video published in multiple major outlets this week has featured the head of the chip implant technology developer partnering firm - DSruptive, Hannes Sjöblad, explaining how it works. "Right now it’s very convenient to have a COVID passport always accessible on your implant," he says in the video. Epicenter has long sought to produce useful "human-compatible tech".

A Swedish company has come up with a microchip that can be inserted under the skin so that users can carry their Covid passports in their arm. pic.twitter.com/Vkl82q7dGR — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 21, 2021

The technology was pursued and implemented in earnest after Sweden's government recently enacted new laws requiring citizens to produce vaccination proof on the spot in any gathering involving more than 100 people. According to France24, "Following that announcement, the number of people who got microchips inserted under their skin rose: around 6,000 people in Sweden have so far had a chip inserted in their hands."

The eerie and dystopian demonstration video features an iPhone being scanned across a person's wrist to gain data confirming the person is fully vaccinated... all for "convenience". Its designers claim it will be easy to have the device removed if anyone wants to opt out and change their minds at any time.

Presumably upon entering a concert, restaurant, gym, or public venue where vaccine mandates are in effect, security personnel could scan a phone or device to immediately see who is vaxxed or not. Sjöblad, who is also a self-described "biohacker" who has been biochipped, explains in the demo video, "For example if I go to the movies or go to a shopping center then people will be able to check my status, even if I don't have my phone."

Meanwhile, Chinese Communist state-linked media has been among the first to express a keen interest in this "positive" technology...

Beep boop beep: Your vaccination record has been verified 🤖 pic.twitter.com/dpAkSCudxf — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) December 17, 2021

The underlying tech is based on Radio-Frequency Identification, or RFID communication, which sends signals via electromagnetic fields to identify electronically-stored information. It's already widely used for things like mobile payments and in many contactless credit cards - something which increased in use after the start of the pandemic, given much of the public's aversion to "touching things" in public as they go about their daily lives.

Theoretically such a chip's data storage could eventually be expanded to hold a huge range of identifying information, which brings up age-old questions of privacy and ease of surveillance by outside parties or hostile entities.

Over 30 years ago my decorator (a born again Christian)told me that the government would barcode us all. This is beginning to get spooky.

Swedish company offers a Covid pass that gets under the skin https://t.co/2AAveY3MUv via @YahooFinanceUK — Nicky Lambert 💫 (@nicedeepbreath) December 22, 2021

For example, Fox News recalls that "Three Square Market, a Wisconsin-based technology company, became the first company in the U.S. to offer its employees similar free microchip implants in August 2017. The chip gives employees access to locked rooms and the ability to pay for food and drinks in the break room."

And FOX featured the below photo of the implant being inserted into an employee's arm...

The claim by Sjöblad emphasized in the video is that "They can never tell your location." The chip's developers are seeking to assure the public that your personal info can't be tracked or picked up unwittingly.

See how quickly this ghoulish video, with slight modifications, originated from a Chinese Communist Party-owned outlet to re-surface out of a German outlet with no Chinese identifier on it. https://t.co/NzWZQi9pQW — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) December 22, 2021

But clearly the fact that half the rollout "introduction" video must focus on the question of being able to secretly "track" individuals with the wrist implant without their consent seems a glaring enough admission that even its developers know what's surely coming next with the diffusion of such devices, and once this proverbial ball gets rolling.

The CEO also wants to assure you that this will only be used "on a voluntary basis". Ah yes... trust us.