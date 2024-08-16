Defense Firm Unveils Cybertruck For Special Forces, Able To Survive "IEDs" 

It was only a matter of time before a defense company introduced a complete armor package for the Tesla Cybertruck, given that Elon Musk promoted its stainless steel exoskeleton as bulletproof against 9mm rounds and buckshot blasts. The billionaire said in late 2023, "The apocalypse could come along at any moment, and here at Tesla we have the finest in apocalypse technology."

On Friday, Archimedes Defense and Unplugged Performance's UP.FIT unveiled a new bolt-on 'ultimate defense upgrade' for the Tesla Cybetruck to protect against "14.5mm heavy machine gun rounds" and "IED/mine protection" for military and defense operations.

Introducing STING: Protect & Defend



Go Anywhere: UP INVINCIBLE Tesla Cybertruck With Bolt-On, Bolt-Off Armor



Connect Anywhere: With Equipped Starlink



Recharge Anywhere: Using Electricity, JP-8 Jet Fuel, Diesel, or Biodiesel



— UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) August 16, 2024

"Archimedes Defense and Unplugged Performance have joined forces to bring you STING—a groundbreaking series of up-armored, genset-equipped Tesla Cybertruck packages designed for those who demand the highest levels of Performance, protection, and energy independence. Engineered for both government and civilian use, STING is built to thrive in the harshest environments, offering unmatched capability for anyone who needs to be ready for anything," UP.FIT wrote on its website.

There are three distinct variants of the STING, with STING APC being the most extreme for war zones.

'This level of protection is critical for military and defense operations where threats are not only present but imminent and severe. Additionally, the optional genset enables long-endurance missions, ensuring that your vehicle remains operational for extended periods without the need for external power sources," UP.FIT explained.

Hmm.

An added double v hull under the vehicle is essential for this and comes with the APC option — UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) August 16, 2024

Unplugged Performance wrote on X that the Cybertruck STING packages are primarily for government buyers.

This is primarily a government program however there are some civilian trim levels as well. — UNPLUGGED PERFORMANCE (@UnpluggedTesla) August 16, 2024

The question becomes how many Tier 1 operators will request an armored Cybetruck with a built-in 125kW generator for constant recharging on the modern battlefield. An upgrade from the Toyota Hilux?