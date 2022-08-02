Denmark Has The Best 'Digital Quality Of Life' In The World, Ethiopia Not So Much

According to VPN provider Surfshark, Denmark has the best digital quality of life in the world.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, the country achieved 0.83 index points in 2021 on the company’s Digital Quality of Life Index, taking first place among the 110 nations it compared.

South Korea and Finland follow in a joint second place at 0.76 points. With Singapore in rank 7, the top 8 consists of two Scandinavian and two Asian nations as well as the U.S., Israel, France and Switzerland.

Within the ranking, Singapore took first place in terms of broadband speed, while Denmark scored highest on internet affordability and electronic infrastructure.

South Korea was ranked first for internet quality.

The remaining two criteria, electronic government and electronic security, were won by the U.S. and Greece, respectively.

At the other end of the scale, Ethopia ranks worst for digital quality of life (with a score of 0.20), just outdoing Cameroon, Cambodia, and Guatemala.