DoD Creates New Group To Investigate Unexplained Aerial Sightings Due To "National Security Risk" 

There have been almost 150 reportings of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) over restricted US military areas. The Pentagon announced it would create a new group to search for answers to identify these mysterious objects.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks announced Tuesday that the new group would be called the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG) and would lead an effort to "detect, identify and attribute objects" in restricted airspace.

"Incursions by any airborne object into our Special Use Airspace (SUA) pose safety of flight and operations security concerns, and may pose national security challenges. DOD takes reports of incursions – by any airborne object, identified or unidentified – very seriously, and investigates each one," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The creation of the group comes in the wake of an Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) report. Since 2004, the report revealed there had been 143 UAP sightings over sensitive areas. The ODNI wasn't able to explain the sightings. About 21 of the sightings demonstrated advanced propulsion systems unknown to the US.

Some have said these UAPs are from another world, while others claim they could be advanced technology from China and Russia.

The Pentagon said it would issue "implementing guidance," which will include further details about AOIMSG's organizational structure. Whoever will lead this group will have the power to standardize incident reporting and examine sighting data -- this will help the military recognize shortfalls in detection capabilities.