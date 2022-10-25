Down Detector Reports Major Cell Providers All Hit With Disruptions

Earlier this morning, WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Meta Platforms, experienced widespread outages. Now there's data from Down Detector that shows major US cellular providers and Apple's messaging service are experiencing disruptions.

Down Detector shows Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T customers started reporting disruptions around 1200 ET.

People also reported trouble sending messages on Apple's iMessage.

Google searches for "iMessage not working" spiked around noon.

Here's what people are saying:

🇺🇸#BREAKING: IPhone users experiencing issues with iMessage and FaceTime services pic.twitter.com/VASR8v129l — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) October 25, 2022

Wow what the fuck is going on today, from WhatsApp to iMessage and now Canva. Why is everything down???? — zaffy (@zaffyzak) October 25, 2022

