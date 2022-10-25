print-icon
print-icon

Down Detector Reports Major Cell Providers All Hit With Disruptions

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022 - 04:39 PM

Earlier this morning, WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Meta Platforms, experienced widespread outages. Now there's data from Down Detector that shows major US cellular providers and Apple's messaging service are experiencing disruptions. 

Down Detector shows Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T customers started reporting disruptions around 1200 ET. 

People also reported trouble sending messages on Apple's iMessage.  

Google searches for "iMessage not working" spiked around noon. 

Here's what people are saying:

*Developing 

0