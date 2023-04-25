DVD & Blu-Ray Are Quickly Spinning Out Of Fashion

After a couple of years of peaceful coexistence, it’s becoming more and more clear these days that video streaming services will eventually upend DVDs and Blu-rays, or at least force them into a niche existence.

As Statista's Felix Richter notes, while physical formats were vastly superior in terms of sound and image quality in the early days of streaming, 4K streaming with Dolby Atmos sound is no longer a problem thanks to high-bandwidth broadband and mobile connections.

Moreover, streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ or Apple TV+ offer access to vast libraries of content at the touch of a button. And thanks to smart TVs and streaming devices, it's easier than ever to watch your favorite content on the big screen as well. While there will always be collectors who prefer physical media or people in rural areas with bad internet connections, it's clear that the convenience and flexibility of streaming has made it the preferred method of watching video content for most people.

According to findings from Statista Consumer Insights, DVD and Blu-ray are quickly spinning out of fashion across the globe, with the share of respondents who watched video from a physical format declining, sometimes significantly, in all major markets.