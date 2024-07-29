Election Interference? Google Omits Autocomplete Search Results For Failed Trump Assassination

Information warfare may be underway as Google's safeguards to ensure accurate and unbiased search results seem skewed. Users on X are reporting that the world's most popular search engine is not showing autocomplete results for the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. These concerns are unsurprising, given that the big tech firm has been accused of election interference.

"Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable," Donald Trump Jr. posted on X on Sunday morning.

Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable. https://t.co/gWDbFGaHI7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

Fox News sheds more color into Google's autocomplete elimination of Trump from the list that appears when users type in 'assassination attempt':

Google users searching for the attempted assassination of former President Trump were miffed when the desired results failed to populate on the search engine. Instead, the website autocomplete feature omitted the results of the July 13 shooting, drawing criticism from social media users who accused the Big Tech giant of trying to influence the presidential election. Screenshots from Google instead showed recommended search results of the failed assassination of Ronald Reagan and the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, whose death sparked World War I, the shooting of Bob Marley and the failed attempt on former President Ford. -Fox News

As X user Autism Capital noted, "They really tried to memory hole the Trump assassination Jesus Christ. Information warfare and the revision of history is real."

They really tried to memory hole the Trump assassination Jesus Christ. Information warfare and the revision of history is real. This isn’t fantasy or a novel. This is actually real. They hate you. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 29, 2024

This is why trust in mega tech companies and MSM are at lows.

The censorship industrial complex is evil pic.twitter.com/qJeYP952G6 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 28, 2024

Even Musk was surprised. He asked, "Election interference?"

Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump!



Election interference? pic.twitter.com/dJzgVAAFZA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

James Lindsay shared an image of Facebook's Meta AI, which appears to have safeguards in response about Trump's assassination.

Woke AI lies about history. pic.twitter.com/zFOAZgYbLT — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 28, 2024

However, X's Grok bot was one of the few platforms that accurately responded to a search query about Trump's assassination attempt.

It seems Grok is the only AI that actually gives information about the attempted ass*ss*nation of Trump and doesn’t try to memory hole it. pic.twitter.com/9T2XLdA0RU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2024

Sigh.

Meanwhile, a Google spokesperson told The New York Post that no "manual action was taken on these predictions," and its algos include "protections" against autocomplete predictions "associated with political violence."

However, not everyone believes Google's nonsense because the giant tech firm has been accused of election interference before.

"Why is @Google suppressing the search about the Trump assassination attempt? These are all screenshots from this morning. Has there been a dramatic increase in Truman biographers in the last two weeks?" Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) wrote on X.

I'll be making an official inquiry into @google this week - I look forward to their response.

Why is @Google suppressing the search about the Trump assassination attempt? These are all screenshots from this morning. Has there been a dramatic increase in Truman biographers in the last two weeks?



I’ll be making an official inquiry into @google this week - I look forward… pic.twitter.com/GD5SOvvcdX — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) July 28, 2024

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wrote on X, "On it."

On it. https://t.co/edYIfqJv2y — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) July 28, 2024

Earlier this year, Media Research Center founder and president Brent Bozell told Fox News, "No organization has more control over information than Google, and they have repeatedly used that power to manipulate the public to vote for the most left-wing candidates in every major election since 2008."

Bozell said, "It's un-American to attempt to manipulate elections this way. It's time Congress acts to shut down this massive election interference scheme."

"It's time Congress acts to shut down this massive election interference scheme," he continued.

Maybe it's time for the tech billionaires who support Trump to introduce a rival search engine to Google.

