Elon Musk To Build "Alternative Phone" If Apple And Google Boot Twitter From App Stores

There's been speculation over app stores potentially de-platforming Twitter following new owner Elon Musk's commitment to free speech. Musk unveiled a simple plan Friday night if Apple or Google decides to boot the social media platform from their stores: build a smartphone. And how hard could that be?

Musk responded to conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, who tweeted: "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"

"I certainly hope it does not come to that," Musk told Wheeler, "but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone."

I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Speculation over app stores potentially targeting Twitter emerged after Apple executive Phil Schiller deactivated his Twitter account for no reason days after former President Trump's account was restored on the platform.

Then in a New York Times op-ed, the former head of trust and safety at Twitter, Yoel Roth, wrote Twitter under Musk's leadership is at risk of being removed from Apple and Google's app stores if they fail to follow guidelines:

"Failure to adhere to Apple's and Google's guidelines would be catastrophic, risking Twitter's expulsion from their app stores and making it more difficult for billions of potential users to get Twitter's services. This gives Apple and Google enormous power to shape the decisions Twitter makes," Roth said.

He explained, "as I departed the company, the calls from the app review teams had already begun."

How hard could it be for the world's richest person to have a team of Tesla engineers build a smartphone? They already mount cellular-connected giant iPad-like screens in all Tesla vehicles on the dashboard of vehicles.

If Apple or Google don't boot Twitter from their app stores, either way, Wheeler gave Musk an idea. How long until Musk unveils the Tesla smartphone and asks for $100 deposits?