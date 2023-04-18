Elon Musk Confirms Development Of Non-Woke AI Bot "TruthGPT" To Rival Microsoft And Google

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday evening, Elon Musk discussed the potential threats artificial intelligence poses to humanity. He expressed concerns over AI chatbots being developed with liberal bias and shared plans to create a non-woke chatbot.

Musk was an early donor of OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT and expressed concerns over the direction of AI development. He told Carlson that large-language models were being trained to be "politically correct."

"I'm going to start something which I call TruthGPT," Musk said, "or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe."

Musk also advocated for the regulation of AI. He said, "AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production," adding, "It has the potential of civilizational destruction."

In February, Musk tweeted, "What we need is TruthGPT."

What we need is TruthGPT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

Musk told Carlson that Google's Larry Page once told him about plans to build a "digital god."

Elon Musk says Google co-founder Larry Page once told him that he wants to build a "Digital God" using AI. pic.twitter.com/DMvME0ADfa — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 18, 2023

Last month, Musk created a new AI company called X.AI Corp, according to the state of Nevada filings. In the same month, he signed an open letter, along with hundreds of other tech experts, urging for an immediate pause of any new chatbots from OpenAI.

Musk has rolled Twitter into X as his plans to create a so-called "everything app" could soon be a reality. This latest revelation comes after reports of Musk purchasing 1000s of GPUs (critical infrastructure for AI development).

Musk also told Carlson about halving the valuation of Twitter since his takeover last year:

"We just revalued the company at less than half the acquisition price."

Musk took Twitter private in a $44 billion deal. The Information recently said the billionaire offered employees new equity grants at around a $20 billion valuation.