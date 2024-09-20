"Elon Musk Did Something Ugly": Chechen Warlord Infuriated After Cybertruck Remotely Disabled

A month after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov alleged that Elon Musk supplied him with a Tesla Cybertruck as a "gift," the warlord took to Telegram, infuriated that Musk allegedly and remotely shut down at least one of his Cybertrucks.

"Elon Musk did something ugly. He gives expensive gifts from the heart, and then turns them off remotely. You probably remember his gift - a Cybertruck, which we equipped with a machine gun and sent to the Northern Military District," Kadyrov wrote.

He said, "The vehicle coped well with combat missions. Demonstrated maneuverability and good crew protection. So, Musk recently disabled the cybertruck remotely. This is not masculine. I had to tow the iron horse. How so, Elon? Is this how it's done?"

In a separate Telegram post, the warlord noted, "Two more Cybertrucks were sent to the SVO zone. Western technology copes well with its assigned tasks against its own Western Ukrainian forces," adding, "Mobility, convenience, maneuverability - these qualities of an electric car are in great demand here. The remote shutdown did not affect them. The machines operate normally and without failures. You can't think of a better advertisement for Cybertruck. We already know what their use should be."

Last month, about a day after Kadyrov posted on Telegram about the Cybertruck "gift" ... leftist corporate media launched a propaganda campaign attempting to show a Musk-Russia connection.

Musk told one corporate media journo, "Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general? That's amazing."

Are you seriously so retarded that you think I donated a Cybertruck to a Russian general?



That’s amazing 🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2024

"Yet another example of how much the legacy media lies," the world's richest man and Trump's top supporter said.

Yet another example of how much the legacy media lies — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2024

At the time, while corporate media lied, we pointed out, "Given that the US State Department has sanctioned Kadyrov over numerous human rights violations, the warlord more than likely bought the vehicle off the black market or through a third party."

Hence why Musk called the leftist journo "retarded" because the billionaire has to abide by strict DoD security clearances.

In the US, we suspect members of USSOCOM have already read our note on the 'STING' package for Cybertrucks.