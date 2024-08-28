Elon Musk Offers Free Cellular Starlink For Emergencies Worldwide As Space Race With Legacy Mobile Carriers Heats Up 

SpaceX's Starlink "Direct to cell" service, in partnership with mobile carrier T-Mobile, will be offered free worldwide for connecting to emergency services.

"After thinking it through, SpaceX Starlink will provide emergency services access for mobile phones for people in distress for free," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on X, adding, "This applies worldwide, subject to approval by country governments. Can't have a situation where someone dies because they forgot or were unable to pay for it."

Musk's comments come as SpaceX has asked the Federal Communications Commission to let it begin commercial operations of its "direct to cell" technology, as AT&T and Verizon have demanded the FCC terminate the request on the premise Starlink satellites will generate an abundance of radio interference.

Here's how the direct to cell works:

Already tested.

"Specifically, AT&T's technical analysis shows that SpaceX's proposal would cause an 18% average reduction in network downlink throughput in an operational and representative AT&T PCS C Block market deployment," the legacy mobile carriers told the FCC in a report earlier this month. SpaceX sent a letter to the FCC refuting AT&T and Verizon's claims, adding the carriers are attempting to derail consumer access to Starlink's direct-to-cell technology.

Weeks ago, we penned a note about the space race underway in low-earth orbit as AT&T and Verizon begin building satellite constellations via startup AST SpaceMobile.

GOP FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr chimed in on X: " Direct-to-cell technology will really benefit public safety communications and first responders."

Starlink appears to be locked in lawfare with legacy mobile carriers. The move to offer free emergency service acts as a kind gesture for humanity to secure FCC approval for commercialization.

If Musk's companies can build cars and rocket ships, surely he can make a smartphone & eventually roll out Starlink as a mobile phone carrier for the masses. Hence, AT&T and Verizon fear this as they must pursue lawfare to stymie Starlink's progress. This is also why Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin waged lawfare against SpaceX to prevent additional Starship launches.