Elon Musk Says First Starship Mars Mission In Two Years; Make America Healthy Again To Ensure Space-Bearing Civilization

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said via X on Saturday evening that the Starship mega rocket will begin flying Mars missions in two years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens. The mission will be uncrewed and aim to test the rocket's ability to land intact on Mars, as Musk's dreams of occupying the Red Planet could become a reality within the next two decades.

"The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens," Musk wrote on X.

He explained, "These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars. If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years," adding, "Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years. Being multiplanetary will vastly increase the probable lifespan of consciousness, as we will no longer have all our eggs, literally and metabolically, on one planet."

Musk's post quoted his post about making life multi-planetary while quoting billionaire Bill Ackman's post about 'Making America Healthy Again.'

How occupying Mars overlaps with the dire need to reverse America's imploding health trends could be explained by attorney and activist Tom Renz:

"Perhaps NASA funding would be better used working on projects like this rather than wasting time on nonsense like DEI and climate change. A settlement on mars would be an incredible step forward for humanity… DEI is a step backwards towards the racism and sexism of the past."

Kids now versus kids in the 1960s... We're sure there has never been morbidity obese astronauts. Spacecrafts have weight limits after all.

One of the emerging themes from the Trump-RFK Jr.-Musk team could be the unification of America around proper health and the pursuit of becoming a multi-planetary species.

Fix America's health first before Starship makes life multi-planetary.