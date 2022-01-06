Elon Musk's "Death Trap" Underground Vegas Tunnel Hit With Traffic Jam

A video has gone viral on Reddit of the Las Vegas Loop, an underground express transportation tunnel designed and built by Elon Musk's The Boring Company to help alleviate traffic congestion on convention streets, showing everything the tunnel promised not to do: cause traffic jams.

The Boring Company's Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop system is a 1.7-mile tunnel under the Las Vegas Strip that stretches from the convention center with three stations, the South, the West, and the Central. It allegedly slashes the above-ground 45-minute walk to a two-minute drive.

Musk founded The Boring Co. in 2017 with the hopes of solving traffic problems in major cities by creating underground tunnels for Tesla vehicles. However, this is the first instance where Musk's grand tunnel idea has hit a snag, or rather a traffic jam.

The viral video titled "Lol. Elon Musk's Boring company has traffic jams. I was told it was impossible" was posted on Reddit on Thursday morning. It already has 21k upvotes and 3k comments.

Redditors were not that enthusiastic about the tunnel. Many voiced concerns about the safety of the tunnel, with one person calling it a "death trap."

Another said, "I'm surprised it's even legal. No lighting, no ventilation, no fire detection or suppression, not enough space between the cars and the wall to walk out... They are asking for trouble. If somehow a car catches fire, people will die." "Not any fire. A fucking battery fire burning brightly, extremely hot and producing poisonous gas," someone else said. One Redditor said, "Imagine having to go in reverse because the person in front of you had their car catch on fire. But then you just run into more people going in reverse... If you exit your car you're going to inhale poisonous toxins... But it's getting hotter in your car by the second."

So Musk, maybe back to the drawing boards. The big idea to solve traffic congestion with underground tunnels appears not to be working. Also, people think it's a death trap.

If you frequent Vegas, there are efficient monorails on the surface that do just fine.