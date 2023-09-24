Democrats are probably even more furious with Elon Musk's huge success with SpaceX-owned space internet company Starlink now boasting over 2 million active users worldwide.

"Starlink is available on all 7 continents, in over 60 countries and many more markets, connecting 2M+ active customers and counting with high-speed internet!" Starlink posted on X.

Tesla blogger Sawyer Merritt posted a graph on X that shows Starlink's onboarding of new customers has been parabolic since June 2022.

Starlink has doubled the number of active users from 1 million to more than 2 million in only nine months.

This comes as SpaceX has been launching countless rockets with Starlink satellites to build its massive satellite contestation in low Earth orbit.

Weeks ago, Musk posted on X that SpaceX has launched 61 Falcon rockets this year. He said, "SpaceX has delivered ~80% of all Earth payload mass to orbit in 2023. China is ~10% & rest of world other ~10%."

Data from the website Starlink Satellite Tracker shows that 5,039 satellites have been launched into low Earth orbit over the last several years. Of that, 4,207 are active, 591 have burned up, and 241 are inactive.

Meanwhile, Democrats, the current party that spends taxpayers' funds like a drunken sailor on the unpopular Ukrainian war, have blasted Musk for allegedly turning off the space internet service on Ukraine's military last year.

A former Obama administration official recently declared: "The US government needs to end its relationship with Musk immediately."

Good luck with that one. Then there are no Starlinks for Ukraine.