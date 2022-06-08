EU Bureaucrats Finally Agree On Something: All Tech Devices To Use USB-C Connector, Apple Scrambles

Apple recently began testing future iPhone models with USB-C charging ports instead of the current Lightning charging port and now is scrambling (amid supply chain disruptions) as new European regulations mandate all smartphones and other electronic devices to use the USB-C charger.

In an unusual twist, the European Parliament actually agreed on something Tuesday, decreeing that all mobile phones, tablets, and cameras use the same charging port to make consumers' lives easier and save them money. What's more impressive is lawmakers in the EU actually agreed on something...

"Under the new rules, consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device, and can use one single charger for all of their small and medium-sized portable electronic devices. Mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, earbuds, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a wired cable will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port, regardless of their manufacturer. Laptops will also have to be adapted to the requirements by 40 months after the entry into force," European Parliament said in a statement.

Apple and other companies will have to comply with the new rule by 2024.

"A common charger is common sense for the many electronic devices on our daily lives. "European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics -- an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste," Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement to Bloomberg.

The plan was unveiled last year and is estimated to save consumers 250 million euros ($267 million) each year. Bloomberg noted that "the proposal originally angered Apple, which said it would reduce innovation."

At the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, there was no mention of a future iPhone model using a USB-C charger.

However, in April, a dual-USB-C port 35-watt charger was leaked.

What's more astonishing is that EU lawmakers actually agreed on something sensible:

"We have a deal on the #CommonCharger!" EU commissioner Thierry Breton said via Twitter.