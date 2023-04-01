Extinct Wooly Mammoth Meatball Made In Lab

The Australian company "Vow," specializing in cultured meat, recently made headlines for producing a giant meatball from a lab using the DNA of the long-extinct woolly mammoth.

"We wanted to create something that was totally different from anything you can get now," Vow founder Tim Noakesmith told Reuters, adding scientists believe the animal's extinction was sparked by climate change 10,000 years ago (So climate change can occur without humans use of fossil fuels?).

The meatball was created using sheep cells that were inserted with a singular woolly mammoth gene called myoglobin.

"When it comes to meat, myoglobin is responsible for the aroma, the color, and the taste," James Ryall, Vow's Chief Scientific Officer, explained.

The woolly mammoth's DNA sequence had a few gaps, so scientists completed it with African elephant DNA.

"Much like they do in the movie Jurassic Park," Ryall noted.

Reuters described the meatball, which smells like crocodile meat, and added it was not produced for consumption.

"Its protein is literally 4,000 years old. We haven't seen it in a very long time. That means we want to put it through rigorous tests, something that we would do with any product we bring to the market," Noakesmith said.

Reuters ended the article with the idea that lab-grown meat will likely be a more sustainable alternative to real meat.

... and where have we seen this before?

The Great Reset plan by WEF includes the complete transformation of the global food and agricultural industries and the dieting of humans.

If you want to avoid a future of fake meat, find cheap land designated for agriculture and start a farm.

Otherwise, 'Soylent Green,' here we come...