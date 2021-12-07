Facebook, Amazon, Venmo Down As AWS Outage Hits Thousands

Earlier in the day Merrill was down, then Vanguard and Robinhood, and now a slew of even more widely used websites are suffering widespread outages....

Source: DownDetector

The central factor driving the outages appears to be Amazon Web Services:

But AWS now says it identified the root cause of the earlier outage and is actively working towards recovery:

8:22 AM PST We are investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console. 8:26 AM PST We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1. Customers may be able to access region-specific consoles going to https://console.aws.amazon.com/. So, to access the US-WEST-2 console, try https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/

Developing...