Fact Checkers Demand YouTube Censor Competitors Because No One Is Watching Their Content

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

‘Fact checkers’ are demanding that YouTube censor more videos for “misinformation,” with one of the reasons being that no one is watching their content.

Well, this is awkward.

The censorship demand was made during the GlobalFact 9, a fact-checking conference organized by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN).

“As an international network of fact-checking organizations, we monitor how lies spread online — and every day, we see that YouTube is one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide. This is a significant concern among our global fact-checking community,” the IFCN previously wrote in a letter to YouTube.

During the conference itself, Angie Drobnic Holan, editor-in-chief of PolitiFact, complained that fact checker groups are struggling because no one is interested in watching their content.

“YouTube does not seem to raise accurate, credible information in its algorithms. We have had a lot of experience with YouTube making videos of fact-checking content. It doesn’t seem to do very well, ” Holan. “I think most news organizations are extremely frustrated with your platform,” she added.

In other words, no one cares about boring, hyper-partisan content put out by dubious ‘fact checker’ groups, therefore their more successful competition must be censored!

YouTube’s Brandon Feldman responded by assuring the group it was doing more to elevate “authoritative sources.”

On YouTube, this manifests itself in the form of content from mainstream news networks and regime institutions appearing at the top of search results, with dissenting narratives buried deep down the list, if they appear at all.

But apparently, not even this is enough.

As we previously highlighted, the co-founder of one of the world’s leading ‘fact checker’ organizations, which presents itself as a supreme authority on which sources of information can be trusted, labeled the now completely confirmed genuine Hunter Biden laptop story a “hoax”.

The Wuhan lab leak, a theory now accepted by the head of the World Health Organization, was also once shadow banned as a result of it being declared a “conspiracy theory” by fact checkers.

Whenever stories emerge that are hugely damaging to the regime and the military-industrial complex, fact checkers are weaponized to bury them by falsely labeling such stories ‘misleading’ or hoaxes even if they are completely authentic.

This then serves to justify their censorship by social media algorithms and the targeted banning and deplatforming of anyone who tries to amplify them.

Fact checkers aren’t impartial, independent outlets, they are merely hyper-partisan information attack dogs working on behalf of the regime.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.