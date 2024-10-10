Florida Officials Warn Of Electric Vehicle Fires Sparked By Hurricane Milton

Authored by Chase Smith via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Officials in Florida have warned of the fire danger posed by electric vehicles (EVs) that are inundated by floodwaters as Hurricane Milton began its assault on the Sunshine State on Oct. 9.

A an electric vehicle (EV) charges at a shopping mall parking lot in Torrance, Calif., on Feb. 23, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor reminded residents in a press conference early Wednesday that city garages were left open and urged electric vehicle owners in particular to take advantage of the upper floors in garages to avoid flood and fire risk.

“You can put your electric vehicles up high,” Castor said in the press conference. “Make sure you are elevating all those electric batteries and electric items as well because those batteries—once they start on fire—they cannot be extinguished.”

She added that some houses were lost during Hurricane Helene two weeks ago to fires sparked by saltwater flooding electric vehicles.

Prior to that storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also warned residents of the risk of fire from electric vehicles and flood waters, as contact with saltwater can short-circuit the batteries, causing a chain reaction known as thermal runaway in which heat energy is released from the battery to cause a fire.

The City of Tampa mobility department noted all parking fees were removed in anticipation of Hurricane Milton to encourage more EV users to take advantage of above-ground parking.

“During Hurricane Helene, at least two house fires were caused by electric vehicle batteries that came in contact with floodwater,” the city added in a notice to residents on Wednesday.

Tampa’s warning to its residents is an example of broader concerns of EV-related flood and fire risk, as Florida CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis on Monday called on EV manufacturers to take steps to protect lives during Hurricane Milton.

“The CFO’s Division of State Fire Marshal has confirmed 48 lithium-ion battery fires related to storm surge from Hurricane Helene, with 11 of those fires associated with EVs,” the agency said in a fire safety alert to Florida residents. “Consumer items containing lithium-ion batteries include cars, scooters, hover boards, golf carts or children’s toys. The CFO also called on EV manufacturers to be pro-active by alerting consumers to place their EVs to higher ground.”

Patronis said if residents have one of these vehicles, scooters, hoverboards, golf carts or children’s toys that have been compromised by flooding, they should be unplugged and moved safely away from homes and apartments into open spaces.

“If a vehicle needs to be towed, contact a reputable tow company in your area to safely remove it from your property,” he added. “EVs and lithium-battery powered devices cannot be disposed of in a typical car lot or trash bin, so you will also want to contact your local government on the best locations for safe disposal.”

He also issued a plea to EV manufacturers in the United States to be proactive in notifying their customers of such risks.

“As I’ve stated before, these compromised vehicles and devices are ticking time bombs, and my office will continue to coordinate with federal, state, and local officials to ensure consumers and first responders are aware of these fire hazards following Hurricane Milton,” Patronis added. “After the storm, if you do have an EV that has been flooded by saltwater and it remains in your garage or near your home, please remove it immediately to a safe location so that you can worry about fixing your home, instead of rebuilding it due to fire.”

The fire marshal says to ensure safety, keep all windows and doors open to allow any flammable gasses to vent from the vehicle’s passenger compartment.

Other tips include, if stored indoors, moving the vehicle outside if possible; otherwise, keeping the area well-ventilated.

Do not charge the vehicle, and disable it by chocking the wheels, placing the gearshift in park and disconnecting the ignition key or 12V battery.

Avoid contact with high-voltage batteries, especially if there are signs of damage or overheating; and always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for your specific vehicle.

Tesla, one of the most popular EV manufacturers, issued guidance on its website for owners who have or may encounter a flooding event. The company recommends moving EVs to higher ground ahead of potential “submersion events” and immediately stepping away and contacting first responders if one notices “fire, smoke, audible popping/hissing or heating coming from your vehicle.”

Even in the absence of those signs, owners are urged to call their insurance companies if water has reached the vehicle’s battery so it can undergo a safety inspection. For Tesla owners, Tesla Service will offer an inspection, and Tesla Roadside Assistance can tow the vehicle to a safe 50-foot distance away from any structures or other vehicles.

Similar issues came to light after Hurricane Ian in 2022, when Patronis said many EVs were disabled.

“As those batteries corrode, fires start,” he said at the time. “That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale.”

EV fires after hurricanes were first reported following Superstorm Sandy in New Jersey in 2012.

Allen Zhong and Jacob Burg contributed to this report.