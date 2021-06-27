print-icon

Ford Electric Mustang Breaks Quarter-Mile Record, Challenges Elon Musk To "Race" 

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Jun 27, 2021 - 03:30 PM

So while the Tesla fanboy cult salivates over the Plaid Model S zipping down the quarter-mile stretch at 9.25 seconds at 152.6 mph (data via Motor Trend), the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, a concept car Ford revealed last year, broke the quarter-mile world record for full-body electric cars this weekend. 

Bob Tasca III, sponsored by Ford, drove the full-body electric Mustang called Cobra Jet 1400, on Saturday and hit a new world record. The vehicle shot down the quarter-mile stretch with all 1,502 horsepower silently screaming, recording a mindboggling 8.12 seconds at 171.97 mph. 

Tasca tweeted at Tesla owner Elon Musk: "Let's Race!" 

Decades ago, the battle was "Ford vs. Ferrari," now it's "Ford vs. Tesla." 

