Ford Electric Mustang Breaks Quarter-Mile Record, Challenges Elon Musk To "Race" 

So while the Tesla fanboy cult salivates over the Plaid Model S zipping down the quarter-mile stretch at 9.25 seconds at 152.6 mph (data via Motor Trend), the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, a concept car Ford revealed last year, broke the quarter-mile world record for full-body electric cars this weekend.

Bob Tasca III, sponsored by Ford, drove the full-body electric Mustang called Cobra Jet 1400, on Saturday and hit a new world record. The vehicle shot down the quarter-mile stretch with all 1,502 horsepower silently screaming, recording a mindboggling 8.12 seconds at 171.97 mph.

One for record books! The Ford Electric Cobra Jet team just did it again! We just reset the record - 8.12 at 171.97 MPH! @FordPerformance ⚡️⚡️What a ride… pic.twitter.com/FpW6htT0iN — Bob Tasca III (@Tasca3) June 26, 2021

Tasca tweeted at Tesla owner Elon Musk: "Let's Race!"

Decades ago, the battle was "Ford vs. Ferrari," now it's "Ford vs. Tesla."