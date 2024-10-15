Former Trump Yacht, Once Featured In James Bond Flick, Crashes In Tunisia

A massive yacht, once featured in the James Bond movie "Never Say Never Again" and later owned by former President Trump in the late 1980s before being sold to Saudi businessman and investor Al-Waleed bin Talal in the early 1990s, crashed into a pier at a port in Tunisia last week.

SuperYacht Times reports the 85.65-meter (281 ft) superyacht "Kingdom 5KR" (originally named "Nabila") allegedly suffered a mechanical issue while on approach to docking at a port in Bizerte, Tunisia, and smacked into the side of the pier, causing millions of dollars in damage to the bow.

"The incident occurred whilst Kingdom 5KR was attempting to dock, with an investigation in place to determine the exact circumstances of the incident. It is believed by online sources that a mechanical failure or miscommunication may have led to the accident," SuperYacht said.

Nabila was built in 1980 by shipbuilder Benetti at a cost of $100 million (or about $382 million in 2024) for Saudi billionaire Adnan Khashoggi. It was featured in the 1983 Bond film Never Say Never Again.

Khashoggi sold the yacht to the Sultan of Brunei in 1988 after facing financial hardships, who sold the ship to former President Donald Trump for $29 million. Trump renamed the yacht to "Trump Princess."

By 1991, Trump had unloaded the yacht for $20 million to Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, who had renamed the yacht Kingdom 5KR.