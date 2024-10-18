French Media Blames SpaceX For 2,500 Airbus Layoffs As Elon Musk Leads Rocket Race  

Boeing was humiliated after NASA called up Elon Musk's SpaceX for assistance in a future rescue mission to retrieve two stranded Starliner crew members at the International Space Station, slated for early 2025. SpaceX soared ahead of Boeing's space program by lightyears, as Starship launches and Starlink deployments show, and is also outpacing Airbus's space division.

On Wednseday, Airbus announced its defense and space divisions would experience significant cuts, upwards of 2,500 workers over the next couple of years.

Airbus Defence and Space is announcing plans to adapt the Division's organisation and workforce in light of a continued complex business environment, especially in the Space Systems segment where significant financial charges were recorded in 2023 and 2024. Intended measures will include creating a more effective and efficient organisational structure for the Division, especially with regard to headquartered functions, as well as a full operative end-to-end accountability for its business lines Air Power, Space Systems and Connected Intelligence. It is expected that these measures will result in a reduction of up to 2,500 positions within Airbus Defence and Space until mid 2026.

As Boeing and now Airbus have found out, SpaceX has become the global leader in rocket launches and LEO satellite deployment, even beating out entire nation-states like China and Russia.

Using data from BryceTech, SpaceX launched 525 spacecraft into orbit in the first quarter, far outpacing China and Russia.

Musk is America's rocket program: SpaceX launched about 429,125 kg of spacecraft upmass in the first quarter, significantly outpacing China's rocket program (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation), which launched a measly 29,426 kg.

Much of this is due to SpaceX's Starlink deployment in LEO, as thousands of these satellites provide high-speed internet coverage to millions of customers worldwide.

Just listen to this French media outlet blaming SpaceX for being so far ahead of Airbus as one of the main reasons for the layoffs in Europe.

NEWS: Airbus announced today it plans to cut 2,500 jobs in its Defense and Space division – Specifically in the area of communication satellites.



Airbus says it has a lot of difficulty competing against @SpaceX which has far more advanced "space conquest" technology than Europe.

Stateside, Boeing is in rough shape after a months-long strike. It announced 10% job cuts one week ago and risks losing its prized investment-grade credit rating. Plus, there's no future data on when the malfunctioning Starliner craft will fly next.

What's outrageous is that the Biden-Harris administration and Democrats seem to be using lawfare against Elon Musk to deliberately slow down SpaceX's rocket launches. By doing so, they're allowing America's competitive edge in the pace race provided by SpaceX, to narrow in favor of foreign adversaries.

Just look what SpaceX achieved last weekend.

Mechazilla has caught the Super Heavy booster!

Americans need to ask the tough questions of why Democrats would want to undermine SpaceX—essentially America's rocket program. Are these far-left radicals being influenced by foreign powers?