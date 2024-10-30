"For The Future Of Our Nation": Man Who Walked On Moon Endorses Donald Trump

Brigadier General Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon, officially endorsed former President Donald Trump just five days before the presidential election.

"America is a nation of bold ambition, hope, and energy. We are a nation of free thought, free association, and free movement. We are a nation that allows the best of humanity to emerge, and we strive for great things. Only in America, the Nation that I love, believe in, and took an oath to defend, do you find our spirit, the vision to break boundaries, turn impossible feats into reality," Aldrin wrote in a statement that was published on Wednseday morning.

Buzz noted, "Over the years, I have seen our government's approach to space wax and wane, a fluctuating dynamic that has disappointed me from time to time. But under the first Trump Administration, I was impressed to see how human space exploration was elevated, made a policy of high importance again. Under President Trump's first term, America saw a revitalized interest in space. His Administration reignited national efforts to get back to the moon, and push on to Mars – programs that continue today."

The former astronaut explained his excitement around "the great advancements in the private sector space economy, led by visionaries like Elon Musk."

The latest space accomplishment by Musk, Trump's biggest supporter, was just a few weeks ago with the Starship rocket

Elon and SpaceX just launched Starship into space and then caught the Super Heavy booster back at the launch tower like they were catching a baseball.



"These are concrete accomplishments that align with my concerns and America's policy priorities," Buzz said.

He explained the president has an incredible position to lead the nation and must have "clarity in judgment, decisiveness, knowledge, understanding, and calm under pressures few have a natural ability to manage, or the life experience to successfully undertake."

something Kalama Harris does not - as she is merely a far-left activist - Deep State puppet - and not a successful manager like Trump.

Here's Brigadier General Buzz Aldrin's full endorsement for former president:

Meanwhile, the Harris-Walz campaign has been hoping to lock the vote in for gamers and porn addicts. Really can't make this shit up.