Gatorade Introduces The Gx Sweat Patch

Submitted by Market Crumbs,

Gatorade has long been a fixture in the sports world with their bright colored drinks one of the most popular beverages for athletes.

With countless wearable fitness devices coming to market in recent years, Gatorade decided it wanted to expand beyond sports drinks to create a wearable product of its own to help athletes.

Gatorade announced yesterday the Gx Sweat Patch , which is its first wearable device that will help athletes looking to better understand their body in pursuit of performance goals. Along with the Gx Sweat Patch, Gatorade is also launching the Gx App, which provides access to Gatorade Sports Science Institute's 35-years of research and insights.

The one-time use Gx Sweat Patch uses lab-based sweat testing protocol to create a unique sweat profile for athletes in order to provide personalized hydration strategies. The patch fills up as athletes exercise and then must be scanned in the app afterwards to reveal the athlete's unique sweat profile.

"The expansion of the sports-fuel company's Gx system, which also includes the previously launched Gx bottle and pods, is a manifestation of the company's commitment to science-backed innovation and personalized nutrition strategies, and is also the first time Gatorade will provide athletes with intelligence, not just products," Gatorade said.

The Gx Sweat Patch retails for $24.99 and is now available on Gatorade's website and in-stores and online at Dick’s Sporting Goods. The free to download Gx App is currently on available on the Apple App Store.

Gatorade executive Brett O'Brien explained the company's goal is to bring the science and services powering the world's best athletes to everyone.

"The Gx System represents the evolution of how we're serving athletes. By offering intelligence to help them make choices about everything from their fueling plan to training to recovery, we're supporting athletes like never before," O'Brien said . "Ultimately our goal is to bring the advanced science and services we provide elite athletes to anyone who’s looking to improve their performance."

As consumers continue to use new technologies to monitor and improve their health, Gatorade hopes its Gx Sweat Patch will become as common of a sight as its iconic drink.