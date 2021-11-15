GM Defense To Build Military Version Of Hummer EV 

GM Defense, the military division of General Motors, is producing an army version of the GMC Hummer EV in 2022, CNBC reports.

The eLRV, or electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle, is based on a modified Hummer EV frame, motors, and Ultium batteries.

"The Army's very excited about the fact that we're investing in this," GM Defense President Steve duMont told CNBC in an interview at the automaker's research center in Warren, Michigan.

"The eLRV, that's the first purpose-built from the ground up, you saw it today, it's our Hummer EV. Our Hummer EV is what we're going to base that vehicle on," duMont said.

Going green sounds wonderful for the military but there's a significant issue. Warzones don't have charging stations so it would be impossible to refuel one of these vehicles, unless, batteries could be quickly swapped out. DuMont added GM could mount a combustion-powered charging system to increase range (not so green after all).

DuMont's interview followed a visit from Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks on Monday. The defense secretary discussed GM Defense's research and development of EVs for military applications with the corporate exec.

Hicks admitted to CNBC on Monday that EV combat vehicles will be "challenging," mainly because there is no charging infrastructure in warzones. She noted, "electrifying the non-tactical fleet, that's a no-brainer."

Both Nikola and Lordstown Motors have built prototype military-grade vehicles for the service. Now it appears GM's eLRV will be next. The Army is the largest institutional polluter globally and is trying to go green under a Biden administration.