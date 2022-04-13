Google Invests $9.5 Billion On US Offices And Data Centers, Expects To Create 12,000 Jobs

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new $9.5 billion investment in U.S. offices and data centers this year.

"Today we're announcing plans to invest approximately $9.5 billion in our U.S. offices and data centers in 2022. "Along with these investments, we expect to create at least 12,000 new full-time Google jobs by the end of the year, and thousands more among our local suppliers, partners and communities," Pichai said in a press release.

The company said it seems "counterintuitive" to increase investments in physical offices considering hybrid work but "believe it's more important than ever to invest in our campuses." At the same time, it said investments in data centers will "continue to power the digital tools and services that help people and businesses thrive" and aims to power these energy-intensive facilities with "carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030."

Google provides a map of its 2022 office and data center investments.

Here are more details on a region by region basis of where the big tech company will invest and precisely what.

South Region In Georgia, we're opening our new Atlanta office this year and continuing to invest in our data center in Douglas County. In Texas, we're also making progress on our new downtown Austin office, which is currently under construction, and continuing to invest in our Midlothian data center. And we're continuing to invest in our data centers in Tennessee, Virginia and Oklahoma. Midwest Region We're continuing to invest in our data centers in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and in Nebraska. East Region We continue to invest in our long-term office presence in New York, and make improvements to our Cambridge and Pittsburgh campuses. Central Region We're continuing to build out our campus in Boulder. West Region In California, we'll continue to invest in our offices and support affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area as part of our $1 billion housing commitment. Elsewhere on the West Coast, we've opened a new office in downtown Portland, and we're continuing to invest in our data center in The Dalles. We're also investing in our Kirkland and Seattle campuses in Washington State. In Nevada, our data center in Storey County is now operational, with plans to expand it, and we're investing more in our Henderson facility, too.

Google believes it more important than ever to build offices and data centers that are seen as anchors to our local communities and support the U.S. economy.