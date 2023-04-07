Here's How To Push Back Against The Billionaire-Funded Anti-Gun Lobby

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

It is fascinating to see how manipulation tactics are used by the anti-gun lobby to trick the average American into thinking that there is some large grassroots movement to push gun control.

If you spoke to someone with anti-gun views, you'd probably hear stories about the boogeyman of the firearms industry and how that industry funnels millions upon millions of dollars from firearms corporations into politicians' pockets to push for less restrictions on firearms.

This simpleminded explanation couldn't be further from the truth. Major anti-gun organizations are funded by a small group of billionaire donors. Just take the group "March for Our Lives," for example.

Founded during the aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, March for Our Lives bills itself as a grassroots movement of young people working to restrict the average citizen's Second Amendment Rights. In reality, they're funded by about 36 wealthy donors.

According to March for Our Lives' tax documents, the group is funded almost entirely by large donations in excess of $100,000. According to that same report, only 0.5% of donations came from people giving less than $5,000.

Meanwhile, groups like Gun Owners of America rely entirely on small donations from regular individuals to operate. But until recently, those donations came directly from those interested in becoming members of GOA.

Earlier this month, GOA announced a partnership with Gearfire. For those not in the know, Gearfire is one of the largest point-of-sale system providers for gun ranges, gun shops, and firearms training facilities around the country.

The partnership allows patrons of firearms businesses to round up their purchases and donate the funds to GOA's Second Amendment Preservation Fund.

Kailey Nieman, GOA's Director of Development, issued the following statement:

"Gun stores and ranges are the lifeblood of the Second Amendment. We are thrilled to be working with Gearfire and retailers across the country. We have never compromised on the Second Amendment, and it is partnerships like these that not only help fuel that mission but strengthen our efforts."

This partnership is an opportunity for average Americans to fight back against the billionaire class that wants to see them disarmed and the Second Amendment completely abolished.

Because of donations from average Americans, GOA can continue fighting on Capitol Hill, where we work with US Senators and Congressmen to pass pro-gun legislation like the SHORT Act and more.

But the work doesn't stop on Capitol Hill. We're also in the courts fighting to overturn bad laws in anti-gun states, and at the federal level. Notable cases include Texas v. ATF challenging the ATF's Pistol Brace Rule, Morehouse v. ATF challenging the ATF's "Ghost Gun" Rule, and Antonyuk v Hochul which deals with New York's post-Bruen ban on carrying a firearm in "sensitive places."

Small donations from our grassroots network of members help us achieve these goals.

We'll hold the line for you in Washington. We are No Compromise. Join the Fight Now.