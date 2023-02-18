How The Metaverse Is Making Money

Statista’s Advertising & Media Markets Insights estimates that worldwide metaverse revenue will stand at $490 billion in 2030...

You will find more infographics at Statista

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, this is a comparatively conservative forecast. Other analyst companies assume a market volume of between approximately 750 and 1,700 billion U.S. dollars.

For the Statista outlook, the term metaverse is defined as a virtual world or a collection of virtual worlds that exist in a common digital space and that users can access over the internet.

Metaverses include applications of virtual reality, augmented reality and other immersive technologies.

The biggest revenue drivers for metaverses are e-commerce and gaming. In addition, metaverses also offer new opportunities for revenue creation in the segments of education, entertainment, health and fitness and even telecommuting.

Metaverse e-commerce sales alone could grow to more than $200 billion by 2030 from currently just around $20 billion. Gaming is expected to grow even more, from just around $10 billion as of now to around $163 billion in 2030.

The next biggest applications for metaverse revenue are health & fitness, workplace and education.

Statista’s Metaverse Market Report provides more information and data on the subject.