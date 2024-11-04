Huawei Reveals "Most Powerful" Mate Smartphone Launching This Month

Huawei Technologies Co. will captivate China's technology industry once again with the upcoming launch of what it calls "The Most Powerful Mate in History," which is expected to launch for consumers in the coming weeks. This launch will heat up the competition in the Chinese handset market - the world's largest - putting pressure on other domestic brands and Apple.

"The most powerful Mate in history! See you in November!" Huawei's consumer group chairman, Richard Yu, wrote in a short post on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Yu's post on Weibo was short and brief. He did not elaborate on the details of Huawei's next flagship smartphone, Mate 70, or launch timelines.

Western countries (as well as corporations and governments) will closely watch the Mate 70 launch because a teardown shortly after the Mate 60 launch last August showed the smartphone used an advanced 7-nanometre chip made by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. In other words, Huawei overcame US sanctions that were designed to suppress development.

Mate 60 Pro Teardown

The Mate 60 Pro is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip that was fabricated in China by SMIC.Photographer: James Park/Bloomberg

"The Shenzhen-based firm has readied more than 1 million units of the Mate 70 for the coming release," the South China Morning Post wrote in a note on Monday.

Patriotic fervor has swept across China and lifted Huawei sales as consumers ditch iPhones amid Apple Intelligence's dismal iPhone 16 launch in the world's largest handset market. The latest data from International Data Corporation shows Huawei and Apple are locked in a very tight market share battle in China.

Shi Junbo, a fund manager at Hangzhou XiYan Asset Management, was recently quoted by Bloomberg as saying, "This new phone has huge significance. Though it is evident that Huawei was able to build this model only by sourcing and production in a roundabout way, regardless of what it went through to achieve this, Huawei did it."

The bigger picture is that Huawei continues to circumvent Western sanctions, which only produce more domestic support for products, while foreign brands like Apple are kicked to the curb.

It will be interesting to see the teardown for the Mate 70 in the coming months and whether the Chinese mastered 5-nanometer chips. If so, this will only make Washington furious.