Hundai? Lambogini? These Are The World's Most Commonly Misspelled Brands

We’ve all been there: you’re trying to search for something on Google and suddenly you’re not so sure how to spell whatever you’re looking for.

“There’s no h in Lamborgini, is there? And if so: where does it fit?”

Turns out there is an h in Lamborghini and, as Statista's Felix Richter notes, while search engines are thankfully smart enough to ignore minor spelling problems, some brands are so hard to spell correctly that it can become a bit of a nuisance.

The research department at Money.co.uk had a closer look at the issue, conducting an analysis to find out which are the most misspelled brands in the world.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Turns out car manufacturers have a knack for hard-to-spell names with four of the ten most misspelled brands being car brands, including the entire top three.

Hyundai, often misspelled as Hiundai or Hundai, is the most misspelled brand in the world, followed by the aforementioned Lamborghini and Ferrari. Did I get all these right? I better google it.