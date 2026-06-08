Interim Air Force One Jet Gets Patriotic Paint Scheme Ahead Of America's 250th Party

One month after the U.S. Air Force confirmed that the Boeing 747 donated by Qatar, designated as the VC-25B Bridge and widely described as President Trump's interim Air Force One aircraft, had entered flight testing in Texas and was being prepared for a new red, white, and blue color scheme, an OSINT account on X claims the aircraft has now been painted.

"Ladies and gentlemen… your United States Air Force's new VC-25B," X user TGhormley Photography wrote Sunday morning.

TGhormley Photography said the image was taken Saturday evening, though they did not disclose the location.

The VC-25B Bridge is a former Qatari head-of-state Boeing 747-8i that will serve as an interim presidential aircraft until Boeing's delayed VC-25B replacements are ready, now expected in 2028.

Last month, the USAF said the VC-25B Bridge underwent flight testing in Texas and was being prepared for a red, white, and blue paint scheme.

The military blog TWZ recently noted that there are still many "questions swirling about the legality and ethics of receiving the gifted plane." Last May, the Pentagon took delivery of the aircraft and said it would rapidly undertake the required modifications.

The VC-25B Bridge appears to be ready ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations on July 4, less than one month away